Singapore to deploy 5G-ready SDN alongside power grid

Nokia is collaborating with SP Telecom to roll out Singapore’s first 5G-ready software-defined network, which sits alongside the country’s power grid, to support critical communication services.



Nokia will be supplying a full suite of tech to SP Telecom, including its FP4-based Service Router, optical transport, cloud software, service automation and network orchestration.



SP Telecom infrastructure serves as an alternative fibre network in Singapore. It uses unique fibre pathways that combine leased SP Group infrastructure and owned fibre pipes, laid alongside the power network cables. It is also a highly efficient network that supports ultra-low latency for 5G players. SP Telecom is a joint venture of ST Engineering and SP Group.“SP Telecom constantly looks for new ways to bring the latest technologies and best-in-class partners together, developing solutions that can generate new and positive changes in the industry,” said Titus Yong, CEO of SP Telecom. “We are well poised to facilitate the rollout of 5G in Singapore, working closely with our technology partners to deliver a reliable, high-performance and seamless network for 5G players and their customers.”