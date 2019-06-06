Sharon White is to step down as Chief Executive of Ofcom, the telecoms regulator for the UK, to become Chairman of The John Lewis Partnership.
White joined Ofcom in March 2015 from HM Treasury where she was Second Permanent Secretary.
Thursday, June 6, 2019
Sharon White to step down as CEO of Ofcom
