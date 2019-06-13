SEOWON offers CBRS 4X4 MIMO Outdoor CPE

South Korea-based Seowon introduced a line of LTE CPEs for the 3.5 GHz, Citizens Broadcasting Radio service (CBRS) market. The company has received FCC Part 96 approval for the devices.



Seowan anticipates wide deployments of wireless broadband in fixed wireless access, private LTE, etc.- including an approval of FCC Part 90. Currently, Seowon is performing tests with major telecoms and cooperating with SAS (-Spectrum Access System) suppliers.



Seowon also launched an NB-IoT module, which supports Cat.M, NB-IoT and Sigfox.





