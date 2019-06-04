Seagate ships 16TB helium-based HDDs

Seagate Technology is now shipping 16TB helium-based enterprise drives as part of the Exos X16 family for hyperscale data centers. The company also updated its IronWolf and IronWolf Pro Network Attached Storage (NAS) drive lines with new 16TB capacity models.



Seagate’s new Exos X16 16TB drive delivers 33 percent more petabytes per rack compared to 12TB drives while maintaining the same footprint.“The Exos X16 is key in reducing total cost of ownership for enterprise system developers and cloud data centers while supporting multiple applications with varying workloads,” said Sai Varanasi, vice president of product line marketing at Seagate Technology. “The Exos X16 is the industry’s leading helium-based 16TB capacity drive. We are partnering with our cloud/enterprise customers to bring this product to the market to fulfill the pent-up exabyte demand in data centers. ”