Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix feeling edgy over US-China dispute

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fear getting caught in the middle of the brewing trade war between the United States and China, according to a lead story The Korea Herald, as executives from both companies were warned by Beijing not to cooperate with the Trump administration’s Huawei ban, or face dire consequences.



Samsung is a top supplier of DRAM and NAND flash chips to Huawei, although a loss of this business potentially could be somewhat offset in Samsung recaptures market share in the smartphone business from Huawei. Huawei accounts for 5 to 10 percent ofSK Hynix also counts Huawei as a major customer, accounting for 5-10% of its total revenue.