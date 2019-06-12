Privitar raises $40 million for data privacy software

Privitar, a start-up based in London, closed a $40 million Series B funding round for its data privacy software company.



Privitar will use the investment to accelerate the development of its privacy engineering products, providing a comprehensive set of capabilities that will enable its customers to publish and share valuable data-driven insights in an efficient, trustworthy, and compliant way. Its customers include some of the world’s best-known brands, such as HSBC, the UK’s National Health Service (NHS Digital) and BT.



Jason du Preez, Privitar's CEO said: “The world is increasingly aware of the importance of protecting private information and privacy engineering is becoming intrinsic to the way organizations manage and share data. This investment will enable us to scale rapidly in response to global demand and help our customers realise the enormous benefits of data-driven decision making, much faster and with less risk.”



The funding round was led by global venture capital firm Accel, with participation from existing investors Partech, Salesforce Ventures, 24Haymarket and IQ Capital.



http://www.privitar.com