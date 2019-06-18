PCIe 6.0 to leverage 56G PAM-4 to hit 64 GT/s transfer rate

PCI Express (PCIe) 6.0 technology will double the data rate to 64 GT/s while maintaining backwards compatibility with previous generations. PCI-SIG, which is the consortium that owns and manages PCI specification, said PCIe 6.0 is on target for release in 2021.



PCIe 6.0 Specification Features





Delivers 64 GT/s raw bit rate and up to 256 GB/s via x16 configuration

Utilizes PAM-4 (Pulse Amplitude Modulation with 4 levels) encoding and leverages existing 56G PAM-4 in the industry

Includes low-latency Forward Error Correction (FEC) with additional mechanisms to improve bandwidth efficiency

Maintains backwards compatibility with all previous generations of PCIe technology

“PCI Express technology has established itself as a pervasive I/O technology by sustaining bandwidth improvements for five generations over two decades,” Dennis Martin, an analyst at Principled Technologies, said. “With the“Continuing the trend we set with the PCIe 5.0 specification, the PCIe 6.0 specification is on a fast timeline,” Al Yanes, PCI-SIG Chairman and President, said. “Due to the continued commitment of our member companies, we are on pace to double the bandwidth yet again in a time frame that will meet industry demand for throughput.”