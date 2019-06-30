Orange sells its remaining stake in BT for GBP 486 million

Orange has sold its 2.5% residual stake (41 million shares) in BT Group plc for a net amount of GBP 486 million. The shares were acquired by BT.
- Orange acquired the interest in BT in 2016 through BT's acquisition of UK operator EE, a 50/50 joint venture between Deutsche Telekom and Orange, through a transaction valued at approximately GBP 12.5 billion. Under the agreement, Orange received approximately GBP 3.4 billion in cash and a 4% stake in the combined BT-EE entity; Deutsche Telekom received a stake of 12% in BT, with a representative of Deutsche Telekom to be appointed to the BT board.