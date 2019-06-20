Orange Business Services and Cisco drive SD-LANs

Orange Business Services is working with Cisco to help customers transform their enterprise local area network (LAN) into software-defined LANs (SD-LAN).



Building on its existing relationship and SD-WAN customer successes, the companies will now develop SD-LAN solutions in the Orange Open Labs program, which is tailored to address individual customers’ business challenges and use cases with network automation, analytics and security. The Orange Open Labs provide a global mix of physical and virtual resources for innovation and development.



An SD-LAN creates a centrally-managed wired and wireless network architecture, which is easier to integrate, operate and run, enabling businesses to work faster and smarter. SD-LAN provides highly secure anytime, any device, anywhere access and a high-quality user experience.“Through our innovative partnership with Cisco and a commitment to our Open Lab environment, we look forward to working together to harness the agility and scalability of SD-LAN. Leveraging our proven success with Flexible SD-WAN, we aim to create an end-to-end networking journey in an optimized, adaptable enterprise network environment,” said Pierre-Louis Biaggi, vice president, Connectivity Solutions, Orange Business Services.