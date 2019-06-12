Open Systems to deliver its SD-WAN via Equinix

Open Systems will deliver its secure SD-WAN service via Equinix global data centers.



Open Systems secure SD-WAN reduces network risks, simplifies compliance and eliminates the complexities of managing a global IT network. Integrated, multi-layered network security and protections are seamlessly built into every edge device. The global SD-WAN can be monitored from a single cloud-based interface and is backed 24/7/365 by Open Systems network and security operations and L3 DevOps engineers.



The Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric directly, securely and dynamically connects the Open Systems secure SD-WAN across Platform Equinix, the global platform for digital business that enables deployment of digital infrastructure anywhere it’s needed.“Our customers are moving to the cloud at an unprecedented rate, and the combination of the Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric and the Open Systems secure SD-WAN makes it easier, faster and simpler to deliver applications in the cloud to users across multiple countries,” said Oren Yehudai, Senior Channel Sales Director, EMEA at Equinix. “We are very excited to be working with Open Systems to deliver this powerful solution on a global scale.”“Open Systems has spent decades building the most robust, reliable and secure global network infrastructure, and the combination of Open Systems and Equinix provides a single worldwide solution that our customers can rely on to roll out applications powered by our leading secure SD-WAN solution,” said Matt Krieg, Chief Revenue Officer, Open Systems. “This new offering dramatically reduces complexity, increases cybersecurity, improves application performance and eliminates barriers to global expansion.”http://www.open-systems.com