NXP's Ultra-wideband brings location positioning to centimeters

NXP Semiconductors introduced a next-generation Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) ranging technology designed for mobile, automotive, Internet-of-Things (IoT) and industrial.



The new UWB technology enables precision sensing, which creates a new dimension of spatial context for wireless devices.



NXP describes this new generation of UWB as a major evolutionary step from the existing wireless technologies, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. Its ability to process contextual information such as the position of the UWB anchor, its movements, and distance to other devices with an unprecedented precision of a few centimeters, enables decision making and management of these devices to take place with high granularity.



NXP UWB enables accurate localization capabilities. Doors and points of entry will open once approaching them. Lights, audio speakers and any other connected devices with sensors will be able to follow consumers from one room to another, and smart connected technology will blend in more intuitively in people’s lives.



“NXP’s UWB sparks exciting new use cases that have never before been possible,” said Kurt Sievers, President at NXP. “The technology not only understands motion and relative positioning outdoors and indoors, but its real-time robust accuracy can change the way we drive efficiency in factories, play interactive games or use AR/AI applications on our phones. We’re excited to share news of our latest developments in this space to bring us into a new era of intuitive on-demand applications.”



Key UWB features:





UWB higher bandwidth channel provides greater instantaneous precision than existing wireless technologies in challenging environments, leading to an accuracy of a few centimeters.

UWB enables latency-sensitive applications, such as access, gaming, and AR, by an efficient Time-of-Flight calculation.

UWB adds a new level of security to car key fobs and can prevent relay attacks by distinguishing the authentic signal from the relayed/spoofed signal.