NTT Comm signs Zscaler for web security

Zscaler announced a global alliance partnership agreement with NTT Communications to deliver cloud-based internet and web security that scales to all users, regardless of location, enabling enterprises to securely embrace the cloud.







“As a DX Enabler™ of digital transformation, we wish to provide services that help customers transform existing businesses and create new ones. To achieve this aim, we need a cloud platform that is not only flexible and reliable but, also enables utilizing data safely and securely,” said Mr. Fumitaka Takeuchi, a security evangelist at NTT Communications. “By uniting our global communication infrastructure with the world’s highest level of robustness and managed security services with Zscaler’s flexible cloud security services, we provide data management solutions for a new era and support increased resilience in a zero-trust environment.”“NTT Communications’ reliable communication infrastructure combined with Zscaler’s extensive cloud security platform will enable enterprises to securely transform into cloud-enabled enterprises,” said Al Caravelli, Vice President of Worldwide Global Alliances and Channels at Zscaler.