NTT Com to Symmetry, a SAP managed service provider in the U.S.

Secure-24, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTT Com, agreed to acquire Symmetry, a U.S.-based leading provider of SAP managed services. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Secure-24 delivers its SAP managed services to large enterprise clients in diverse industries including consumer products, life sciences, manufacturing and high-tech. Symmetry also offers migration and operations services for SAP S/4 HANA, a flexible, high-speed platform, which is expected to be widely deployed.



“The acquisition of Symmetry allows us to strengthen the comprehensive managed services we provide to our customers, while opening doors to new opportunities,” said Mike BeDell, Chief Executive Officer, Secure-24. “With the combined expertise of both companies and Symmetry’s extensive portfolio of managed SAP services we are now in a position to deliver greater value to our customers around the world.”



“For more than 20 years, Symmetry has been committed to delivering the highest quality SAP cloud hosting and application management services to the market and our customers,” said Pete Stevenson, Chairman and CEO of Symmetry. “We look forward to delivering even greater value to our customers with the expanded offerings and global resources that Secure-24 offers, without sacrificing the high touch support and commitment to success our team executes on and our customers have come to expect.”





