NTT Com builds mega data center in Indonesia

NTT Communications will develop a new data center campus at Bekasi, Indonesia.



The new campus will be known as “Indonesia Jakarta 3 Data Center” (JKT3) and is capable of up to 18,000 sqm (7,800 racks) IT space and 45MW IT load once fully developed. The four-story building will be in a large industrial area located 30km east of central Jakarta. Since JKT3 enables customers to customize its server room as well as providing colocation space by the rack, JKT3 will meet various customer’s requirements, in particular, from OTTs and financial institutions who require flexible facility design.



The project is described as the largest data center in Indonesia.





