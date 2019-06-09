NTT Com acquires Spain's CAPSiDE

NTT Communications has acquired CAPSiDE S.L., a provider of hyperscale cloud managed services headquartered in Barcelona. Financial terms were not disclosed.



CAPSiDE specializes in integrated managed services, especially in Europe, for operations enabled with hyperscale cloud services such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.



CAPSiDE now becomes part of NTT Com Managed Services (NTT Com's subsidiary).



Damian Skendrovic, CEO of NTT Com Managed Services: "I am delighted to welcome the CAPSiDE team, their clients, and partners to the NTT family. CAPSiDE's capabilities are very complementary to NTT's portfolio and solidify our public cloud offerings which are increasingly high in demand."



Josep Ruano, CEO of CAPSiDE: "This is an exciting time for CAPSiDE, our clients, and partners. Joining NTT will give CAPSiDE the ability to leverage NTT's global presence and resources to accelerate worldwide adoption of our comprehensive hyperscale cloud managed services, highly-specialized cloud transformation consulting services and cloud enablement. Our goal is to continue to build "CAPSiDE, an NTT Company" into the best hyperscale cloud managed services company in the industry."





