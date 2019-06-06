Nokia supplies virtualized Distributed Access Architecture in Norway

Altibox, one of the largest regional telecommunication operators in Norway and Denmark, will deploy Nokia's Gainspeed Unified Cable Access solution, based on a fully virtualized Distributed Access Architecture (vDAA). The solution enables the operator to deliver enhanced all-IP-based ultra-broadband services to residential and business customers.



Nokia says that by moving the cable access layer functions in the headend and hub sites to the access nodes that sit closer to customers, Altibox and its partners can eliminate some of its legacy cable-specific hardware, dramatically reducing the amount of power, space and equipment required in the headend. Nokia's vDAA solution will also enable Altibox and Eidsiva Bredbånd to significantly reduce the number of hub offices, realizing significant real estate cost savings while simplifying network operations. By virtualizing the headend and network functions, Altibox effectively pushes the digital portion out to the node, ensuring a better signal quality and experience for subscribers.







In 2016, Nokia acquired Gainspeed, a start-up specializing in DAA (Distributed Access Architecture) solutions for the cable industry via its Virtual CCAP (Converged Cable Access Platform) product line. Financial terms were not disclosed. Gainspeed's Virtual CCAP enables cable operators to increase the capacity of their existing HFC (Hybrid Fiber Coax) infrastructure and rapidly deploy new services, while simultaneously reducing space and power requirements in the headend. The solution also enables cable operators to migrate their networks to a software-driven, all-IP architecture. Gainspeed's design eliminates the physical CCAP by leveraging SDN and NFV to distribute the CCAP’s functions to other devices and locations in the network. This centralizes routing, control and management in the data center or cloud and pushes the physical layer, DOCSIS processing and RF modulation into the node.