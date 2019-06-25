Nokia links its revolving credit to its sustainability goals

Nokia has signed a EUR 1,500 million five-year multicurrency revolving credit facility with two one-year extension options and introduced a sustainability pricing mechanism linking the margin of the RCF to two of Nokia's key sustainability targets:



1) Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions attributed to Nokia's operations and;

2) Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions attributed to Nokia's customers' use of Nokia's products



The RCF will replace the EUR 1,579 million revolving credit facility agreement dated 26 June 2015.



Nokia's sustainability targets include a 41% greenhouse gas emission reduction of its own operations and a 75% greenhouse gas emission reduction arising from the use of sold products by 2030 compared to the 2014 baseline. The margin of the RCF will increase or decrease depending on Nokia's progress towards reaching these targets.



