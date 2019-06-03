Nokia claims 5G momentum with 42 commercial deals

Nokia has signed 42 commercial 5G deals, of which 22 have named the customer. This is more than any other vendor by Nokia's reckoning.



The company says it has signed on average one major contract win per week since the end of March.



Nokia President and Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Suri says: "The pace of 5G progress is accelerating across the globe. We are delivering significant performance increases to operators and the power of Nokia's end-to-end portfolio is being recognized. In fact, in pretty much every network where Nokia products are deployed, we are the performance leader. Here and now - at the beginning of one of the most radical technology transitions ever with 4G giving way to 5G - this is Nokia's time to shine."