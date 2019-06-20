Nokia Bell Labs increases battery energy density 2.5X with Ireland's AMBER

Nokia Bell Labs and AMBER, the SFI Centre for Advanced Materials and BioEngineering Research hosted at Trinity College Dublin, have developed a new formula for battery composition that increases energy density of batteries 2.5X. The researchers see far-reaching implications for smartphones, drones, electric cars, robots, etc.



A patent has been filed to protect this new technology design and help bring it to the marketplace. A study discussing the battery research performed by Nokia Bell Labs and AMBER has been published in Nature Energy a leading international science journal. Carbon nanotubes are cited as an enabling technology



Nokia Bell Labs has been collaborating with AMBER as part of the Nokia Bell Labs Distinguished Academic Partners Program. The program brings together Nokia Bell Labs researchers with the best and brightest minds at the world's top universities to solve future human needs, transform human existence, and deliver disruptive innovations.



"By packing more energy into a smaller space, this new battery technology will have a profound impact on 5G and the entire networked world," said Paul King, one of the lead investigators on the project and Member of the Technical Staff, Nokia Bell Labs. "The combination of Nokia Bell Labs industry and device knowledge and AMBER's materials science expertise allowed us to tackle an extremely difficult problem involving multiple disciplines. Our results were achieved through the deeply collaborative mode in which we work, underscoring the value of engaging with AMBER as part of our global research strategy."



"The significant advancement in battery technology outlined in this research is a testament to the strong collaboration between AMBER and Nokia Bell Labs. Bringing scientists together from industry and academia with a common research goal has resulted in a substantial scientific breakthrough," said Dr. Lorraine Byrne, AMBER Executive Director. "AMBER's partnership with Nokia Bell Labs through their Distinguished Academic Partners Program has been a hugely positive experience and clearly illustrates the benefits of industry-academic engagements. I look forward to AMBER's collaboration with Nokia Bell Labs continuing to break new boundaries in science creating impact for society."



https://www.nature.com/articles/s41560-019-0398-y



