Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud to interconnect

Microsoft and Oracle announced a cloud interoperability partnership.



The arrangement enables customers to migrate and run enterprise workloads across Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud. The companies promise seamlessly connections between Azure services, like Analytics and AI, to Oracle Cloud services, like Autonomous Database.



Connect Azure and Oracle Cloud seamlessly, allowing customers to extend their on-premises datacenters to both clouds. This direct interconnect is available starting today in Ashburn (North America) and Azure US East, with plans to expand additional regions in the future.

Unified identity and access management, via a unified single sign-on experience and automated user provisioning, to manage resources across Azure and Oracle Cloud. Also available in early preview today, Oracle applications can use Azure Active Directory as the identity provider and for conditional access.

Supported deployment of custom applications and packaged Oracle applications (JD Edwards EnterpriseOne, E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, Oracle Retail, Hyperion) on Azure with Oracle databases (RAC, Exadata, Autonomous Database) deployed in Oracle Cloud. The same Oracle applications will also be certified to run on Azure with Oracle databases in Oracle Cloud.

A collaborative support model to help IT organizations deploy these new capabilities while enabling them to leverage existing customer support relationships and processes.

Oracle Database will continue to be certified to run in Azure on various operating systems, including Windows Server and Oracle Linux.

The new set of capabilities:“With Oracle’s enterprise expertise, this alliance is a natural choice for us as we help our joint customers accelerate the migration of enterprise applications and databases to the public cloud," said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI division.