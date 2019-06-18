Mellanox supplies 200G InfiniBand for Lenovo’s liquid cooled servers

Mellanox Technologies has begun shipping liquid cooled HDR 200G Multi-Host InfiniBand adapters for the Lenovo ThinkSystem SD650 server platform, which features Lenovo's "Neptune" liquid cooling technologies.



“Our collaboration with Lenovo delivers a scalable and highly energy efficient platform that delivers nearly 90% heat removal efficiency and can reduce data center energy costs by nearly 40%, and takes full advantage of the best-of-breed capabilities from Mellanox InfiniBand, including the Mellanox smart acceleration engines, RDMA, GPUDirect, Multi-Host and more,” said Gilad Shainer, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Mellanox Technologies.