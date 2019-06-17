Mellanox cites supercomputing momentum for HDR 200G Infiniband

Mellanox Technologies reports that HDR 200G InfiniBand continues to gain traction with next generation of supercomputers worldwide due to its highest data throughput, extremely low latency, and smart In-Network Computing acceleration engines.



Mellanox's HDR 200G InfiniBand solutions include its ConnectX-6 adapters, Mellanox Quantum switches, LinkX cables and transceivers and software packages.



“We are proud to have our HDR InfiniBand solutions accelerate supercomputers around the world, enhance research and discoveries, and advancing Exascale programs,” said Gilad Shainer, senior vice president of marketing at Mellanox Technologies. “InfiniBand continues to gain market share, and be selected by many research, educational and government institutes, weather and climate facilities, and commercial organizations. The technology advantages of InfiniBand make it the interconnect of choice for compute and storage infrastructures.”



Examples





The Texas Advanced Computing Center’s (TACC) Frontera supercomputer -- ranked #5 on the June 2019 TOP500 Supercomputers list, Frontera utilizes HDR InfiniBand, and in particular multiple 800-port HDR InfiniBand switches.

-- ranked #5 on the June 2019 TOP500 Supercomputers list, Frontera utilizes HDR InfiniBand, and in particular multiple 800-port HDR InfiniBand switches. The new HDR InfiniBand-based Orion supercomputer located at the Mississippi State University High Performance Computing Collaboratory -- ranked #62 on the June 2019 TOP500 list, the 1800-node supercomputer leverages the performance advantages of HDR InfiniBand and its application acceleration engines to provide new levels of application performance and scalability.

located at the Mississippi State University High Performance Computing Collaboratory -- ranked #62 on the June 2019 TOP500 list, the 1800-node supercomputer leverages the performance advantages of HDR InfiniBand and its application acceleration engines to provide new levels of application performance and scalability. CSC , the Finnish IT Center for Science, and the Finnish Meteorological Institute -- ranked #166 on the TOP500 list.

, the Finnish IT Center for Science, and the Finnish Meteorological Institute -- ranked #166 on the TOP500 list. Cygnus -- the first HDR InfiniBand supercomputer in Japan and ranked #264 on the TOP500 list.

-- the first HDR InfiniBand supercomputer in Japan and ranked #264 on the TOP500 list. India's Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC)