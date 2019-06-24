MEF Launches MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata Certification Pilot for Inter-Provider Service Automation

MEF launched a pilot MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata certification program for inter-provider service automation, with an initial focus on automating ordering of MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet Access E-Line services. This certification enables buyers and sellers of wholesale MEF 3.0 services to validate that their APIs used for inter-provider business transactions comply with MEF standards.



MEF also introduced its LSO Sonata SDK (Software Development Kit) Release 3 with APIs for inter-provider serviceability, product inventory, quoting, and ordering.



Certify MEF 3.0 CE Access E-Line Service. Service providers validate compliance with MEF 3.0 CE Access E-Line service standards as described in the MEF 3.0 CE Certification Blueprint.

Develop MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata Ordering API. The API test platform helps companies optimize development of the LSO Sonata Ordering API based on Ethernet Ordering Technical Standard: Business Requirements and Use Cases (MEF 57.1) and LSO Sonata SDK Release 3. The platform provides a structure within which API developers can develop code covering various use cases in an optimal manner and pre-validate their code at every step of development.

Certify MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata Ordering API. The final stage of certification validates conformity of the LSO Sonata Ordering API to the MEF LSO Sonata Certification Test Requirements (MEF 92) working draft on the MEF wiki, which together with the MEF 3.0 CE Access E-Line service certification provides a fully compliant orchestrated service ready to interact with partners across the globe.

Swagger data models, product payload specifications composed of MEF 3.0 services, and other artifacts that enable a developer to rapidly build out these Sonata LSO APIs within their business systems.

Ethernet Ordering Technical Standard: Business Requirements and Use Cases (MEF 57.1).

Address, Service Site, and Product Offering Qualification Management: Requirements and Use Cases (MEF 79 Draft Standard)

Quote Management: Requirements and Use Cases (MEF 80 Draft Standard)

Product Inventory Management: Requirements and Use Cases (MEF 81 Draft Standard)

"Certified MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata APIs will be the critical enabler for orchestrating MEF 3.0 services – starting with Carrier Ethernet and extending to SD-WAN, Optical Transport, and IP – across a global federation of automated networks,” said Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF. “More than 50 service providers around the world have voiced support for development and adoption of LSO Sonata APIs to realize time-to-revenue and profit goals. We expect a core group will participate in the pilot certification program, leading the industry shift from manual inter-provider processes to dynamic service automation."- the new pilot certification is being conducted in concert with MEF testing partner Iometrix – involves three major steps associated with published MEF 3.0 CE and LSO Sonata standards:includes a set of deliverables that enable market adoption of LSO Sonata APIs for serviceability (address validation, site queries, and product offering qualification), product inventory, quoting, and ordering. The SDK includes published and draft standards listed below covering business requirements, use cases, and attributes that serve as the basis for the associated APIs and data models. Available on the MEF public GitHub, the SDK also includes:MEF also notes that while the initial LSO Sonata API work relates to orchestration of MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet services, further advancements will support the full range of MEF 3.0 services – also including Optical Transport, IP, SD-WAN, Security-as-a-Service, etc. – without changing the basic API structure itself thanks to the polymorphic approach used in collaboration with TM Forum.“MEF continues to be the driving force in the service provider community bringing standardization of specifications promoting carrier interoperability of next generation services like Ethernet and SD-WAN. AT&T is pleased to be part of this effort and we are continually implementing these specifications to enable on-demand services, drive complexity out of our processes, and lower our operating costs. Today’s announcement demonstrates that LSO Sonata APIs have arrived, and it’s incumbent upon all of us in the service provider community to implement them in the same standardized fashion to ensure cross-carrier interoperability,” stated Roman Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer, AT&T Business.“Colt has taken a leadership role within MEF and has been working with other carriers to design and develop the LSO Sonata APIs. As one of the first implementers of the APIs, we couldn’t be more thrilled to see this architecture now changing how we do business. For the success of the MEF LSO APIs moving forward, having a certification is critical because it adds credibility to those organizations who are already working with the APIs, and also makes it easier to identify those who are investing and working towards a cost-effective, on-demand, frictionless way of working,” stated Mirko Voltolini, Head of Network On Demand, Colt.“Orange is pleased to be part of the early adopters of MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata. The integration of these APIs into our on-demand services will provide efficiency and thus simplify cooperation between operators on existing and new on-demand services. Because digital transformation is growing at such an incredible pace, here at Orange we are convinced that automation is a key element in customer experience!," said Emmanuel Rochas, CEO, Orange International Carriers.