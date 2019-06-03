MACOM introduces wideband amplifier for 5G testing

MACOM introduced a new wideband distributed amplifier suited for use in 5G test and measurement (T&M) equipment spanning sub-6 GHz to mmW frequencies.



The new MAAM-011238 amplifier supports wideband operation from 100 kHz up to 50 GHz (67.5 GHz for the Bare-DIE version) with typical gain of 14 dB at 30 GHz.



The amplifier is offered in both bare-DIE and Surface Mount packaged formats.



