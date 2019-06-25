Luxembourg Internet Exchange scales to 400G with ADVA

The Luxembourg Commercial Internet Exchange (LU-CIX) has deployed ADVA's FSP 3000 with QuadFlex technology to meet soaring data demand from its regional and international partners.



Specifically, LU-CIX will use the platform to enable connections up to 400G to its national internet exchange backbone interconnecting its points of presence in four major data centers.



“This upgrade is great news for the internet community in Luxembourg and beyond. Recently, we’ve seen astronomical growth in data demand and deploying 400Gbit/s technology in our network is a major part of our response,” said Claude Demuth, CEO, LU-CIX Management GIE. “



“LU-CIX is a key gateway to multimedia, ICT and communication markets in Luxembourg, in the heart of Europe. With the speed, scalability and superb efficiency of our technology in its backbone network, it will continue to be a pivotal connectivity resource for internet service providers, content delivery networks and businesses for many years to come,” commented Yann Evain, senior director, sales, Benelux, ADVA. "Another key advantage of our modular solution is that it provides inbuilt flexibility to grow to 800Gbit/s and beyond. Together with our partner Telindus Luxembourg, we’ve built a network that increases the value of Luxembourg as a key ICT hub and empowers LU-CIX to continue supporting the internet community from the heart of Europe.”