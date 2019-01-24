LF Edge marks first release of Akraino

LF Edge marked the first release of Akraino Edge Stack Release 1, which is an open source software stack for edge computing systems and applications.
LF Edge is part of the Linux Foundation.
“Akraino R1 represents the first milestone towards creation of a much-needed common framework for edge solutions that address a diverse set of edge use cases,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Automation, Edge and IoT, the Linux Foundation. “With the support of experts from all across the industry, we are paving the way to enable and support future technology at the edge.”
Akraino is currently comprised of 11+ blueprint families with 19+ specific blueprints under development to support a variety of edge use cases. These blueprints include:
- Radio Edge Cloud (REC), part of the Telco Appliance Blueprint Family, REC is a telco- grade edge cloud platform for containers. It’s main use case is supporting the near real-time RAN Intelligent Controller, a new network element that enables external applications to control aspects of the 5G radio network. REC is the first example of the Telco Appliance Blueprint family which provides a reusable set of modules that will be used to create sibling blueprints for other purpose tuned near real time appliances.
- Integrated Edge Cloud (IEC) Type 1 (Small Edge) & 2 (Medium Edge) is a platform that enables new functionalities and business models on the network edge. It targets telco applications with small and medium deployments of Edge Cloud and supports Arm processors and architecture.
- The Network Cloud family of blueprints enables hardware configuration and fully automated deployment of multiple edge sites from a remote Regional Controller. Specific Network Cloud blueprints in R1 include Unicycle with SR-IOV; Unicycle with OVS-DPDK; and Rover, which supports multiple Telco and Enterprise edge use cases including 5G.
- The StarlingX Far Edge Distributed Cloud blueprint addresses edge and far edge use cases at high-density locations such as malls, airports and sports stadiums to support value added services (such as caching, processing, and analyzing data) at these events and locations.
- Edge Lightweight and IOT (ELIOT) supports use cases for IOT gateway and uCPE (SD-WAN). Addressing Industrial IoT, smart cities, and uCPE, ELIOT enables a lightweight software stack which can be deployed on edge nodes with limited hardware capacity.
- The Kubernetes-Native Infrastructure (KNI) Provider Access Edge blueprint leverages best practices from Kubernetes to manage edge computing stacks at scale and with a consistent, uniform user experience from the infrastructure up to the workloads, on bare metal or public cloud.
https://www.lfedge.org/projects/akraino/release-1/
Linux Foundation targets Unified Open Source Framework for the Edge
LF Edge is initially comprised of five projects: Akraino Edge Stack, EdgeX Foundry, and Open Glossary of Edge Computing, formerly stand-alone projects at The Linux Foundation. The initiative also includes a new project contributed by Samsung Electronics, which will create a hub for real-time data collected through smart home devices, and another project from ZEDEDA, which is contributing a new agnostic standard edge architecture.
LF Edge is already supported by the following founding members: (Premier) Arm, AT&T, Baidu, Dell EMC, Dianomic Inc., Ericsson, HP Inc., HPE, Huawei, IBM, Intel, inwinStack, Juniper Networks, MobiledgeX, Netsia, Nokia Solutions, NTT, OSIsoft, Qualcomm Technologies, Radisys, Red Hat, Samsung Electronics, Seagate Technology, Tencent, WindRiver, Wipro, ZEDEDA; and (General) Advantech Co., Alleantia srl, Beechwoods Software Inc., Canonical Group Limited, CertusNet, CloudPlugs Inc., Concept Reply, DATA AHEAD AG, Enigmedia, EpiSensor, Foghorn Systems Inc., ForgeRock US Inc., Foundries.io, Hangzhou EMQ Technologies Co. Ltd., IOTech Systems Ltd., IoTium, KMC, Linaro, Mainflux, Mocana, NetFoundry, Packet, Pluribus Networks, RackN, Redis Labs, VaporIO, Vitro Technology Corp., Volterra Inc., Wanxiang Group; and (Associate) Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC), Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications (BUPT), Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI), Infrastructure Masons, Inc., and Project Haystack.
More about LF Edge projects:
- Akraino Edge Stack -- creating an open source software stack that supports high-availability cloud services optimized for edge computing systems and applications;
- EdgeX Foundry -- focused on building a common open framework for IoT edge computing.
- Home Edge Project -- seed code contributed by Samsung Electronics, is a new project that concentrates on driving and enabling a robust, reliable, and intelligent home edge computing framework, platform and ecosystem running on a variety of devices in our daily lives.
- Open Glossary of Edge Computing -- provides a concise collection of terms related to the field of edge computing.
- Project EVE (Edge Virtualization Engine) -- contributed by ZEDEDA, will create an open and agnostic standard edge architecture that accommodates complex and diverse on- and off-prem hardware, network and application selections.