Leaseweb interconnects data centers with Infinera's Groove G30

Leaseweb, which operates 20 data centers in locations across Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America, has deployed the Infinera Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform to interconnect its data centers in North America.



Infinera said its platform was selected by Leaseweb to strengthen its global network, which has a core uptime of 99.999% and a bandwidth capacity of 6 Tbps. In addition to the implementation in North America, Leaseweb Network selected the Infinera Groove platform for deployments in the United Kingdom and Netherlands.



“The Infinera Groove provides the high reliability, flexibility, and security our data centers need,” said Bart van der Sloot, Leaseweb Network Managing Director. “As we grow our data center locations all over the world, our goal is to continue serving as a key business partner in keeping businesses connected, offering them the peace of mind that our network is powered by best-in-class and cutting-edge optical technology.”



“Security and performance in the cloud are valued by virtually every end-user market segment,” said Pete Dale, Vice President, Cloud and Content Sales, Infinera. “Companies like Leaseweb have recognized and capitalized on this trend by expanding their data center footprint on a global basis, leveraging the Groove platform to help deliver the security and performance their customers demand, without sacrificing the flexibility they need to continually adapt to this changing market.”