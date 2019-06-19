Keysight supplies 5G network emulation for Qualcomm's 5G laptop

Qualcomm used Keysight's 5G network emulation solutions to demonstrate the industry’s first 5G laptop with integrated modem at last month's Computex in Taipei.



The demonstration showcased always connected workflows, all-day battery life and Windows 10 support using Qualcomm’s latest platform, the Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 8cx system-on-a-chip (SoC) and X55 5G modem, as well as Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions. The demo reached downstream speeds of up to 7Gbps.



“We are pleased to again support Qualcomm, and their connected ecosystem of wireless device makers, to deliver 5G applications for consumers and vertical industries,” stated Lucas Hansen, senior director of Keysight's wireless test group. “Keysight’s 5G solutions are rapidly becoming the industry standard across the mobile ecosystem, enabling mobile and device manufacturers to validate multi-mode designs and offer these exciting new products to consumers.”Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions – based on Keysight's UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform – enable device makers to validate 5G NR multi-mode designs across protocol, radio frequency (RF) and radio resource management (RRM) in both non-standalone (NSA) and stand-alone (SA) modes.Earlier this year, the two companies announced they had established the mobile industry’s first announced 5G NR data call in the Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD) mode.