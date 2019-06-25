KDDI and Ericsson test AI to optimize its LTE radio access

Japan's KDDI has partnered with Ericsson to implement an AI-based solution to optimize its LTE radio access network and improve end-user experience.



Ericsson said its solution automatically finds optimal radio network parameters in the network resulting in increased spectrum efficiency between bands and improved throughput. In a series of trials conducted in dense urban areas, the Ericsson AI-based solution improved network throughput by nearly 10 percent. Normally, KDDI would have needed thousands of hours to complete a network-wide analysis to come up with optimized parameters but with Ericsson’s solution, the process now takes less than 30 minutes to complete.



The collaboration is part of KDDI’s AI & automation program that seeks to find innovative ways to modernize optimization and provide better performance to the operator’s customers.



Chris Houghton, Head of Market Area North East Asia, Ericsson, says: “KDDI has very clear vision that puts the customer satisfaction as the top priority, and they see network performance as a crucial factor. Ericsson’s AI-based network optimization is a technology designed to improve network performance with completely new levels of speed, scalability and effective results. We look forward to continuing our strong cooperation with KDDI as we support them to achieve their goals."