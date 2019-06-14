Intel backs early-stage start-ups in Israel

Intel is launching an incubation program focused on early-stage startup companies in Israel in key segments, including artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous systems and other data-centric technologies and business models.



The Intel Ignite program, which is based in Tel Aviv, will leverage Intel’s global market access and business and technology leadership to provide early-stage startups with unique advantages on their paths to disrupt the future.







Intel will host 10 to 15 top pre-seed to seed startups through a 20-week program where they will receive hands-on mentorship from Intel and industry experts in a variety of product, business, management and technical areas. Intel is committed to accelerate their growth and scale their ideas for greater impact.“Intel has always worked in concert with open ecosystems to scale new technologies so they can be transformational for our customers, business and society. This process is fueled by the innovation and passion of the startup community,” said Intel CEO Bob Swan. “Israel has the deep skill base in AI, autonomous systems and the underlying technologies critical to these inflections that make it a natural choice to launch our Ignite program.”