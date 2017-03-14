Innovium silicon powers two Cisco Nexus data center switches

Innovium confirmed that its TERALYNX switch silicon is powering the Cisco Nexus 3408-S and 3432D-S data center switches. The switches deliver telemetry, low-latency and highest port radix with flexibility for 10G – 400G connectivity. The switches were demonstrated at this week's Cisco Live! event at the San Diego Convention Center.







The new funding round included investment from Greylock Partners, Walden Everbright, Walden Riverwood Ventures, Paxion Capital, Capricorn Investment Group, Redline Capital, S-Cubed Capital and Qualcomm Ventures. This brings total funding in the company to over $160 million.



“Data center networks are experiencing dramatic traffic growth and face new requirements, driven by public and hybrid cloud, machine learning, analytics, storage and video. Innovium’s grounds-up innovations have enabled a revolutionary platform for a family of products, delivering the industry’s next generation of performance, programmability, cost/bit and robust features. We are excited to significantly increase our investment in Innovium, to help the company accelerate its production, roadmap, and go-to-market efforts,” said Asheem Chandna, Partner at Greylock Partners.



Innovium said its TERALYNX will be the first single switching chip to break the 10 Tbps performance barrier, along with telemetry, line-rate programmability, the largest on-chip buffers and best-in-class low-latency. The chip is expected to sample in Q3 2017.



TERALYNX includes broad support for 10/25/40/50/100/200/400GbE Ethernet standards. It will deliver 128 ports of 100GbE, 64 ports of 200GbE or 32 ports of 400GbE in a single device. The TERALYNX switch family includes software compatible options at 12.8Tbps, 9.6Tbps, 6.4Tbps and 3.2Tbps performance points, each delivering compelling benefits for switch system vendors and data center operators.



Some highlights:



12.8Tbps, 9.6Tbps, 6.4Tbps and 3.2Tbps single chip performance options at packet sizes of 300B or smaller

Single flow performance of 400Gbps at 64B minimum packet size, 4x vs alternatives

70MB of on-chip buffer for superior network quality, fewer packet drops and substantially lower latency compared to off-chip buffering options

Up to 128 ports of 100GbE, 64 ports of 200GbE or 32 ports of 400GbE, which enable flatter networks for lower Capex and fewer hops

Support for cut-through with best-in-class low latency of less than 350ns

Programmable, feature-rich INNOFLEX forwarding pipeline

Comprehensive layer 2/3 forwarding and flexible tunneling including MPLS

Large table resources with flexible allocation across L2, IPv4 and IPv6

Line-rate, standards-based programmability to add new/custom features and protocols

FLASHLIGHT telemetry and analytics to enable autonomous data center networks

Extensive visibility and telemetry capabilities such as sFlow, FlexMirroring along with highly customizable extra-wide counters

P4-INT in-band telemetry and extensions to dramatically simplify end to end analysis

Advanced analytics enable optimal resource monitoring, utilization and congestion control allowing predictive capabilities and network automation

SERDES I/Os for existing and upcoming networks

Industry-leading, proven SerDes supports 10G and 25G NRZ, as well as 50G PAM4, to provide customers a variety of connectivity choices, ranging from widely deployed 10/25/40/50/100G Ethernet to upcoming 200/400GbE

Up to 258 lanes of long-reach SerDes, each of which can be configured dynamically

Integrated GHz ARM CPU core along with PCIe Gen 3 host connectivity

ARM core enables development of differentiated real-time automation features

“Private and public cloud datacenters continue to scale network capacity with focus on performance, power efficiency, telemetry and latency,” said Rajiv Khemani, Co-founder and CEO of Innovium. “We are excited to partner with Cisco to enable the trusted Nexus 3400-S series switches with TERALYNX™ switch silicon which meet key customer requirements.”The Nexus 3408-S is a 4RU, 8-slot chassis with flexibility to use either 100G or 400G Line-Card Expansion Modules (LEMs) offering up to 128 ports of 100G or 32 ports of 400G in a pay-as-you-grow fashion. The 100G LEM supports 10/25/40/50/100G speeds while the 400G LEM supports 25/40/50/100/400G speeds. The Nexus 3432D-S is a 1RU, QSFP-DD switch that supports up to 32 ports of 400G, with each port able to operate in 25/40/50/100/400G speed. These switches have the industry’s highest port radix in a compact and highly energy efficient chassis.