Infineon to acquire Cypress for €9.0 billion

Infineon Technologies agreed to acquire Cypress Semiconductor for US$23.85 per share in cash, corresponding to an enterprise value of €9.0 billion. The deal will make Infineon the number one supplier of chips to the automotive market.



Cypress has a differentiated portfolio of microcontrollers as well as software and connectivity.



Infineon said its security expertise combined with Cypress’s connectivity know-how will accelerate entry into new IoT applications in the industrial and consumer segments.



Infineon also adds to its R&D presence in Silicon Valley and gains presence, as well as market share, in the strategically important Japanese market. At the same time, Infineon aims to achieve significant economies of scale, making Infineon's business model even more resilient. Based on pro forma revenues of €10 billion in FY 2018, the transaction will make Infineon the number eight chip manufacturer in the world.



Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon, said: “The planned acquisition of Cypress is a landmark step in Infineon’s strategic development. We will strengthen and accelerate our profitable growth and put our business on a broader basis. With this transaction, we will be able to offer our customers the most comprehensive portfolio for linking the real with the digital world. This will open up additional growth potential in the automotive, industrial and Internet of Things sectors. This transaction also makes our business model even more resilient. We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues from Cypress to Infineon. Together, we will continue our shared commitments to innovation and focused R&D investments to accelerate technology advancements.”



Hassane El-Khoury, President and CEO of Cypress, said: “The Cypress team is excited to join forces with Infineon to capitalize on the multi-billion dollar opportunities from the massive rise in connectivity and computing requirements of the next technology waves. This announcement is not only a testament to the strength of our team in delivering industry-leading solutions worldwide, but also to what can be realized from uniting our two great companies. Jointly, we will enable more secure, seamless connections, and provide more complete hardware and software sets to strengthen our customers’ products and technologies in their end markets. In addition, the strong fit of our two companies will bring enhanced opportunities for our customers and employees.”













