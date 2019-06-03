INDIGO subsea cable is ready for service

The INDIGO subsea cable system, which connects Australia and Southeast Asia, is officially ready for use.



INDIGO features two-fibre pairs with a design capacity for up to 36 terabits per second. The cable system will utilise new spectrum sharing technology so each consortium member will have the ability to independently take advantage of technology advancements for future upgrades and capacity increases on demand.



INDIGO is backed by AARNet, Google, Indosat Ooredoo, Singtel, SubPartners and Telstra.