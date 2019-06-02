IEEE lifts peer review restrictions on Huawei

Upon further consideration, IEEE updated its policy regarding export control restrictions against Huawei and its affiliates.



IEEE said employees of Huawei and its affiliates may participate as peer reviewers and editors in the publication process. All IEEE members, regardless of employer, can continue to participate in all of the activities of the IEEE.



"IEEE recognizes that science and technology are a global activity. We are proud of the work our members do around the world and we are dedicated to advancing technological excellence for the benefit of humanity."



https://www.ieee.org/about/news/2019/statement-update-ieee-lifts-restrictions-on-editorial-and-peer-review-activities.html



