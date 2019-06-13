IDC: Worldwide Spending on IoT to hit $1.1 trillion in 2023

IDC is predicting booming worldwide spending on the Internet of Things (IoT) with spending exceeding $1.0 trillion mark in 2022 and reaching $1.1 trillion in 2023.



A new update to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Semiannual Internet of Things Spending Guide shows the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for IoT spending over the 2019-2023 forecast period will be 12.6%.



"Spending on IoT deployments continues with good momentum and is expected to be $726 billion worldwide this year," said Carrie MacGillivray, group vice president, Internet of Things, 5G, and Mobility at IDC. "While organizations are investing in hardware, software, and services to support their IoT initiatives, their next challenge is finding solutions that help them to manage, process, and analyze the data being generated from all these connected things."



Highlights:





Discrete manufacturing, process manufacturing, and transportation will account for nearly a third of worldwide spend total in 2023.

The consumer market will be the second largest source of IoT spending in 2019, led by smart home and connected vehicle use cases. With the fastest five-year growth rate across all industries (16.8% CAGR), the consumer market is forecast to overtake discrete manufacturing to become the largest source of IoT spending by 2023.

Hardware spending is dominated by module/sensor purchases.

Software will be the fastest growing technology category with a five-year CAGR of 15.3% with a focus on application and analytics software purchases.

More than three quarters of all spending on IoT platform software – middleware that provides the device management, connectivity management, data management, visualization, and applications enablement for connecting IoT endpoints – will go toward software packages that integrate and support devices, applications, data schemas, and standards of a single industry.

By the end of the forecast, nearly one-third of IoT software spending will go toward public cloud deployments, compared to less than 20% spent on cloud deployments in 2018.

The United States and China will account for roughly half of all IoT spending throughout the forecast, followed by Western Europe and Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China).