IDC: IoT is expected to generate 79.4ZB of data in 2025

A new forecast from International Data Corporation (IDC) estimates that there will be 41.6 billion connected IoT devices, or "things," generating 79.4 zettabytes (ZB) of data in 2025.



IDC projects that the amount of data created by these connected IoT devices will see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7% over the 2018-2025 forecast period.



Some highlights of the recently published Worldwide Global DataSphere IoT Device and Data Forecast 2019-2023 report:





Most of the data is being generated by video surveillance applications, but other categories such as industrial and medical will increasingly generate more data over time.

The industrial and automotive category will see the fastest data growth rates over the forecast period with a CAGR of 60%.

Drones, while still early in adoption today, show great potential to access remote or hard to reach locations and will also be a big driver of data creation using cameras.