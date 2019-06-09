IDC: Enterprise storage capacity shipments grow 14% in Q1, sales dip

Vendor revenue in the worldwide enterprise storage systems market decreased 0.6% year over year to $13.4 billion during the first quarter of 2019 (1Q19), according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker.



Total capacity shipments were up 14.1% year over year to 114.2 exabytes during the quarter.



Some highlights from IDC:



datacenters declined 5.3% year over year in 1Q19 to $2.95 billion. This represents 22.1% of total enterprise storage investments during the quarter.

Sales of server-based storage decreased 6.6% year over year to just over $3.6 billion in revenue. This represents 26.6% of total enterprise storage investments.

The external storage systems market revenue totaled nearly $6.9 billion during the quarter, up 5.0% from 1Q18.













"First quarter 2019 results are an acceleration of the slowdown we noted last quarter, with declining ODM and internal (server-based) storage the primary drivers of market contraction." said Sebastian Lagana, research manager, Infrastructure Platforms and Technologies. "OEM vendors selling dedicated storage arrays still generated growth during the quarter, although slowing flash-centric array growth indicates that the opportunity for existing install-base upgrades is beginning to wane."