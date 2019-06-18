IBM and Cisco develop their hybrid cloud partnership

Cisco and IBM are building on a joint hybrid cloud partnership to deliver a common developer experience across on-premise and cloud environments. The companies had previously committed to a joint Kubernetes experience across on-premise and cloud environments.



The goal is to allow developers to quickly build, test and deliver microservices applications across a hybrid cloud infrastructure.



IBM Cloud Private will now be supported on Cisco HyperFlex and HyperFlex Edge hyperconverged infrastructure.



Cisco and IBM are also working together on a broader hybrid cloud architecture that will leverage expertise from both partners:





Cisco’s enterprise-class data center, networking, and analytics

IBM’s hybrid cloud solutions that include open source components such as containers, Kubernetes, Open Whisk, KNative, Istio, Cloud Foundry, and Prometheus, as well as an extensive catalog of IBM enterprise software and open source software, VMware services, virtual and bare metal servers.