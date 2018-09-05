Huawei to sell its stake in subsea business to Hengtong

Huawei Technologies has agreed to sell its 51% stake in Huawei Marine Systems Co Ltd to Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd, a supplier of optical networking products company based in Jiangsu province. The deal was disclosed in a filing by Hengtong to the Shanghai Financial Exchange. Financial terms were not disclosed. The remaining 49% in Huawei Marine Systems is held by Global Marine.
Hengtong is already a leading supplier of submarine power cables, submarine optical fiber cables, optical fiber composite submarine cables, special underwater cable, transoceanic communication system accessories and high voltage power cables.
http://www.hengtonggroup.com
Nikkei Asian Review: Undersea cables -- Huawei's ace in the hole
Huawei Marine is estimated to be building about 30 subsea cables at the moment, most under 1,000km in length, and is making rapid strides to catch up to market leaders Subcom, Alcatel Submarine Networks and NEC, according to this report by Nikkei Asian Review.
The article discusses Huawei's progress in the subsea sector in light of the U.S. government's blacklisting of Huawei.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Comment/Undersea-cables-Huawei-s-ace-in-the-hole
West Africa Cable System upgraded to 32X100G
The West Africa Cable System (WACS) has been successfully upgraded to 32*100G wavelengths configured on the longest optically amplified single fiber span stretching 11500km from South Africa to Portugal. WACS has two network operation centers and 15 landing points in 14 countries spanning West Africa and Europe. Huawei Marine, which was the contractor, said the upgrade employed Flex Grid and Optical pass-through technologies, and now represents...
Hengtong supplies 3,000 km of submarine cable for Chile FOA
Hengtong, a supplier of various kinds of wire and cables based in Suzhou, China, delivered 3,000km of submarine optical cable for Chile FOA Project. Hengtong said it has now manufactured and delivered over 10,000km of submarine optical cable for projects overseas. The company is also introducing a number of new products including submarine equipment fitting stations, a stereo intelligent anchor observation system, two-stage composite cables for...
MARS subsea cable brings terabit capacity to Rodrigues Island
The MARS subsea cable has landed on Rodrigues Island, a 108-square-kilometre outer island with a population of 41,000 that forms part of the nation of Mauritius. MARS, which is the first submarine cable system to connect the islands of Mauritius and Rodrigues, was deployed by Huawei Marine on behalf of PCCW Global. The 730km cable uses Huawei's advanced 100G WDM transmission technology for system design capacity of 16 Tbps. Frederick Chui, Senior...
Huawei Marine advances PEACE subsea cable project
The Pakistan East Africa Cable Express (PEACE) Cable project, which will connect Asia, Africa and Europe, has entered into the cable and material manufacturing stage. The PEACE cable system will span 12,000 km and is designed for 200G, 16Tbps per fiber pair connectivity. The ready for service date is targetted for the first quarter of 2020. The project is being developed by PEACE Cable International Network Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China's HENGTONG...
South Atlantic Inter Link subsea completed from Cameroon to Brazil
Construction of the South Atlantic Inter Link (SAIL) subsea cable between Cameroon and Brazil has been completed. The 6,000 km subsea cable was installed by Huawei Marine Networks. It follows a direct path from Kribi (Cameroon) to Fortaleza (Brazil). The system features a 4 fiber pair configuration supporting 100G wavelengths for a total capacity of 32 Tbps. The SAIL consortium is a joint investment by China Unicom (with its wholly-owned subsidiary,...