Huawei to sell its stake in subsea business to Hengtong

Huawei Technologies has agreed to sell its 51% stake in Huawei Marine Systems Co Ltd to Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd, a supplier of optical networking products company based in Jiangsu province. The deal was disclosed in a filing by Hengtong to the Shanghai Financial Exchange. Financial terms were not disclosed. The remaining 49% in Huawei Marine Systems is held by Global Marine.



Hengtong is already a leading supplier of submarine power cables, submarine optical fiber cables, optical fiber composite submarine cables, special underwater cable, transoceanic communication system accessories and high voltage power cables.



http://www.hengtonggroup.com





