Huawei refreshes its campus switching portfolio

Huawei refreshed its campus networking portfolio with the rollout of 16 new models of its CloudEngine S-series access, aggregation, and core switches. The refreshed switches offer common management for wired and wireless connectivity and are designed for enterprise adoption of Wi-Fi 6.



At the high end, the flagship CloudEngine S12700E campus core switch uses Huawei's new, in-house Solar chipsets to increase switching capacity to a record high of 57.6 Tbps. It introduces upgraded network automation and AI-powered intelligent O&M capabilities. It also boasts the largest single-slot bandwidth, highest 100GE port density, and largest switching capacity among all comparable products.



"Campus networks, which serve as the foundation for constructing a future-proof digital platform for enterprises, are shifting their focus from data connectivity to service connectivity. As such, building intent-driven campus networks are at the top of our agenda," said Zhao Zhipeng, President of the Campus Network Domain, Huawei's Data Communication Product Line. "In the Wi-Fi 6 era, campus networks should take on new characteristics, including ultra-large capacity, 10-millisecond ultra-low latency, zero-configuration service rollout, and self-healing from network faults. Campus networks should also use an open architecture, facilitating smooth evolution from traditional campus networks to networks that are intelligent and simplified."



Huawei said its newest CloudEngine campus switches are designed for:



Automated management: provides a one-stop network management center that automates network planning, deployment, policy, and monitoring across WLAN, LAN, and WAN through Graphical User Interfaces (GUIs), without the need for traditional Command Line Interfaces (CLIs).

Intelligent O&M: Faults can be accurately and quickly rectified only when users' network experiences can be quantitatively measured. Huawei has upgraded its Machine Learning (ML)- and AI-powered intelligent O&M system. This new system provides quantitative experience evaluation, root cause analysis, and intelligent fault prediction, enabling network faults to be located and resolved in minutes.

All-layer openness: the Huawei CloudCampus Solution is designed with all-layer openness to simplify the upgrade and evolution of enterprise networks. Currently, Huawei has verified successful multi-vendor interoperability with more than 800 models of network devices from mainstream vendors worldwide; cooperated closely with over 40 partners in network management, authentication, security, and other fields; and developed joint solutions with more than 30 business partners around the world. Huawei has also built 26 Joint Validation Labs (JVLs) globally that enable quicker and smoother rollout of services through joint solution verification.



