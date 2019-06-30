Huawei: Ecosystem backs 5th Gen Fixed Network based on 10G PON

At last week's MWC Shanghai, industry partners launched "The 5th Generation Fixed Network: A Gigabit Future Is Now" initiative based on 10G PON technology.



Partners include the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), Broadband Development Alliance, Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization, Ovum, China UHD Video Industry Alliance, China Telecom, China Unicom, and Huawei.



In his keynote speech at the forum, Ao Li, Director of the Technology and Standards Research Institute of CAICT and Deputy Secretary General of the Broadband Development Alliance, said: "From the perspective of the fixed network development history, we have witnessed the narrowband era (64 Kbps) represented by the PSTN/ISDN technology, broadband era (10 Mbps) represented by the ADSL technology, ultra-broadband era (30–200 Mbps) represented by the VDSL technology, and megabit era (100–500 Mbps) represented by the GPON/EPON technology. Now we are entering the 5th generation, gigabit broadband era featuring the 10G PON technology."



