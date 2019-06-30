Huawei and China Telecom introduce 5G Super Uplink

Huawei and China Telecom introduced a 5G Super Uplink solution featuring TDD/FDD coordination, high-band/low-band complementation, and time/frequency domain aggregation. Super Uplink is supported from end to end by Huawei 5G technologies.



The 5G Super Uplink implements the time-frequency domain aggregation of TDD and FDD in the uplink frequency band. This increases uplink spectrum resources of NR, boosts the uplink capability of the 5G network, reduces latency, and improves the utilization rate of the uplink spectrum of 2.1 GHz/1.8 GHz.At a launch event at last week's MWC Shanghai, the companies hosted a 5G Super Uplink demo. The test results showed that the experienced uplink rate of 5G UEs in the cell center was increased by 20% to 60%, the experienced uplink rate of 5G UEs at the cell edge was increased to 2 to 4 times, the air interface latency was reduced by about 30%, and the URLLC services were enabled.The Huawei Balong 5000 chipset, customer-premises equipment (CPE), and Mate 20 X were also displayed at the event.