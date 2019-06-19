HPE will transition networking portfolio to as-a-Service model

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) unveiled bold plans to transition its entire portfolio to subscription-based, pay-per-use and as a Service offerings, by 2022. The subscription-based program, which is called HPE GreenLake and was first introduced a year ago, includes new services for the edge, and new and expanded partnerships with CyrusOne, Equinix, and Google Cloud. In addition, HPE continues to invest and innovate in the company’s suite of software delivered via a subscription model, including HPE Aruba Central, HPE BlueData, HPE Cloud Volumes, HPE InfoSight, and HPE OneView.



HPE will also continue to provide its hardware and software in its current capital expenditure and license-based model.



The expanded partnership with Google Cloud in April 2019, HPE and Google Cloud are unveiling a collaboration includes a hybrid cloud for containers – with choice for as-a-Service delivery - and based on Google Cloud’s Anthos in combination with HPE’s on-premises infrastructure, HPE Cloud Data Services, and HPE GreenLake. In addition, HPE will offer advisory and professional services to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption.



“We are at an inflection point in the market,” said Antonio Neri, President and CEO, HPE. “Everyone recognizes that customers want technology delivered as a Service, but they also want it on their terms. HPE’s unique approach to as a Service, which empowers customers with choice, flexibility, and control, is driving HPE GreenLake’s tremendous success. We will continue to invest aggressively in this opportunity, to capitalize on our market leadership, leverage our world-class channel and partner ecosystem, and deliver our entire portfolio, from edge to cloud, under the HPE GreenLake portfolio. As a result, we will reshape HPE and transform the market, with a new and better way to deliver as a Service.”



For medium-sized businesses that do not have their own data center or lack IT staff to set up and manage infrastructure, applications, and workloads, HPE is introducing a range of targeted services that are pre-configured as a Service workloads – for compute, database, private cloud, storage, and virtualization.



HPE GreenLake for Aruba is available directly from Aruba and its global network of channel partners.



HPE first began talking about composable infrastructure three years ago and says that it now has over 3,000 customers. HPE composable infrastructure provides a consistent operating model for virtualized, containerized, and bare-metal applications. The key benefits cited by HPE include: 25% lower IT infrastructure costs by eliminating over-provisioning and stranded capacity 71% less staff time per server deployment and 30% higher application team productivity by increasing operational efficiency and rapid deployment of IT resources 60% more efficient IT infrastructure teams by reducing complexity and manual tasks