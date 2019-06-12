HPE adds George Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike, to Board

George Kurtz, CEO and co-founder of CrowdStrike, has been appointed as a member of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Board of Directors.









On the opening day, trading of CRWD closed at $58.00, up 70%.



CrowdStrike, which is based in Sunnyvale, California, was founded in 2011 by co-founders George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and Gregg Marston to build smarter malware-based defenses. CrowdStrike, which offers cloud-delivered endpoint protection, completed its initial public offering of 18,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $34.00 per share.On the opening day, trading of CRWD closed at $58.00, up 70%.CrowdStrike, which is based in Sunnyvale, California, was founded in 2011 by co-founders George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and Gregg Marston to build smarter malware-based defenses.

Prior to founding CrowdStrike in 2011, Kurtz was a senior leader at global security company McAfee, serving in key roles ranging from executive vice president and general manager to worldwide chief technology officer. Prior to joining McAfee, Kurtz founded information security company Foundstone, which was acquired by McAfee in 2004. He is the co-author of the best-selling security book “Hacking Exposed: Network Security Secrets & Solutions.”