Hawaiki activates Los Angeles branch on its transpacific cable

Hawaiki Submarine Cable activated a new direct route to Los Angeles for its transpacific network linking Australia, New Zealand and the United States.



The new route – based on the most easterly segment of the SEA-US cable – completes Hawaiki’s existing links to the United States, including Hillsboro, Seattle and Hawaii. Los Angeles becomes Hawaiki’s third PoP on the US West coast.



The new route adds resiliency to the system and cuts latency between Sydney and Los Angelea.



“As demand for capacity continues to rise sharply, customers are constantly looking for versatile connectivity solutions. This expansion marks an important milestone for Hawaiki as it both strengthens our position in the US market and greatly enhances our network flexibility,” said Hawaiki CEO, Remi Galasso.







Launched in July 2018, the Hawaiki transpacific cable is a 15,000 km fibre optic deep-sea, carrier-neutral cable with a design capacity of 67 Tbps. Hawaiki is the fastest and largest capacity link connecting Australia and New Zealand to Hawaii and mainland United States.