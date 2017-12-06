Gulf Bridge International picks Nuage for SD-WAN

Gulf Bridge International, which provides managed IP services in Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Asia, will deploy Nuage Networks' SD-WAN 2.0 solution to offer their enterprise customers optimized connectivity between branches and private and public clouds.



GBI said the rollout will enable its customers to set up automated services with specific policies related to availability, reliability or security, via one, unified interface. This includes dynamic responses to security threats such as distributed denial-of-service attacks (DDoS) and the ability to monitor capacity and distribute it manually or automatically in order to meet the bandwidth needs of individual branches or data centers.



Sunil Khandekar, founder and CEO of Nuage Networks, said: "Contributing to this one-of-a-kind service for the region presents immense opportunity for Nuage Networks. By integrating our SD-WAN solution with GBI's extensive network, their enterprise customers will reduce operational overhead and have the ability to create a highly secure and dynamic network to connect all their branches and users to both public and private clouds - at a global scale."









GBI, which stands for Gulf Bridge International, is well-known for its subsea cable system extending from the Arabian Gulf to the United Kingdom to the west and Singapore to the east. In this video, Rick Hillson, VP of Next Gen Architecture for GBI, talks about transforming this system with #SDN and #NFV.



See video: https://youtu.be/O09truKmCkU



