Google to invest €1 billion in data centers in the Netherlands

Google disclosed plans to invest €1 billion in data centers in the Netherlands, including a new data center in Agriport and an expansion of its existing data center in Eemshaven.



Google said it is committed to 100% renewable energy for its operations.



The total investment by Google in data centers in the Netherlands since 2016 amounts to €2.5 billion.











The new facility represents an investment of EUR 600 million. Google is securing Power Purchase Agreements with renewable energy sources in Denmark. Construction is expected to be completed in late 2021. This will be Google's fifth data center in Europe, joining sites in Ireland, Finland, the Netherlands and Belgium.



Google confirmed plans for a new data center in western Denmark, just outside Fredericia. The new facility represents an investment of EUR 600 million. Google is securing Power Purchase Agreements with renewable energy sources in Denmark. Construction is expected to be completed in late 2021. This will be Google's fifth data center in Europe, joining sites in Ireland, Finland, the Netherlands and Belgium.