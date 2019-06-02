Google reported high levels of network congestion in the eastern USA, impacting a wide range of Google services and third-party websites and apps.
The first report on the Google status page was posted at 12:53pm (Pacific) impacting Google Cloud Networking. Google Compute Engine was also impacted
Users across the United States reported slow performance and intermittent outages with Google Cloud, G Suite, Gmail, YouTube and other key services.
At 16:00 (Pacific), Google reported that the network situation was back to nornal for the majority of users.
Sunday, June 2, 2019
Google Cloud suffers widespread outage
