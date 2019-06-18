GCI to deploy 5G in Anchorage with Ericsson

GCI, Alaska's largest telecommunications company, will deploy a 5G network in Anchorage (population 291,000), the state's largest city, in partnership with Ericsson.



GCI is deploying Ericsson's 5G New Radio (NR) hardware and software to 82 macro cell sites across the Municipality of Anchorage from Girdwood to Eklutna, an area larger than the state of Rhode Island.



GCI's metro fiber network will provide backhaul services to these sites, which include both towers and building locations. The project will be completed in 2020 with initial 5G service coming online in the first half of the year."We are committed to providing superior 5G wireless service to the residents of Anchorage just as we already provide the fastest internet service," said GCI CEO Ron Duncan. "We are bringing all our assets – fiber, spectrum, wireless footprint, Alaska expertise – to bear on that commitment."GCI's metro fiber network and cable plant already offers 1 GIG cable modem service to 95% of Anchorage households. GCI controls more low/mid-band mobile radio spectrum than any other wireless provider in Anchorage. And it has more macro cell sites in Anchorage than any other Alaska wireless provider.