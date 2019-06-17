FiberHome selects Ethernity's FPGA SmartNIC

FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies, a major Chinese networking and telecommunication equipment provider, has selected Ethernity Networks' ACE-NIC100 FPGA SmartNIC for implementation within its latest FitBNG Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) product.



The accelerated platform will integrate FiberHome’s BNG software and Ethernity’s SmartNIC hardware using standard DPDK (data plane development kit) to fully offload up to 80Gbps of data processing to the ACE-NIC100’s onboard FPGA.



Ethernity said its solution minimizes CPU intervention, saving CPU cycles and significantly reducing CPU power and cost. The ACE-NIC100 will support tens of thousands of subscribers with PPPoE (Point-to-Point Protocol over Ethernet) termination, performance monitoring counters per subscriber, and hierarchical quality of service (H-QoS), which is impractical for implementation in software-only BNG.“We have been working closely with Ethernity for months to develop a solution that includes the performance and features that best fit our needs,” said Mr. Wang Ye, Director of NFV Product Lines at FiberHome. “Ethernity’s ACE-NIC100, with its high throughput and offloading capabilities, is an ideal fit for our FitBNG solution architecture, and by reducing the required CPU cores, we have improved our cost efficiency as well. It's a very powerful enabler for FiberHome.”